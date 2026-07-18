Going for the olives

Busy day as usual and my cold had properly come out. Ordered a video doorbell and started on my list for our long weekend away. Roasted a huge pile of old vegetables that have been in the fridge a while.
Treated ourselves to an early pizza supper, ordering a deal of food but still managing to eat most of it - 2 pizzas, tricolore salad, olives and bread. Bought puddings to take home. Ate them while starting to watch the rather entertaining The Sheep Detectives - though will have to finish it tomorrow as Dave needed to watch the 3rd place World Cup playoff.