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Going for the olives by boxplayer
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Going for the olives

At the pizzeria.

Busy day as usual and my cold had properly come out. Ordered a video doorbell and started on my list for our long weekend away. Roasted a huge pile of old vegetables that have been in the fridge a while.

Treated ourselves to an early pizza supper, ordering a deal of food but still managing to eat most of it - 2 pizzas, tricolore salad, olives and bread. Bought puddings to take home. Ate them while starting to watch the rather entertaining The Sheep Detectives - though will have to finish it tomorrow as Dave needed to watch the 3rd place World Cup playoff.

East of Eden https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-07-18

18 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Lesley ace
Gosh, a super busy day considering you don’t feel too well. Hope you feel better soon.
July 18th, 2026  
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