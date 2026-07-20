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Repairs at the session by boxplayer
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Repairs at the session

Someone has got a screwdriver out and is doing repairs to their concertina.

Fretful morning. First contacting mum's council tax people about an odd direct debit - waited nearly an hour and from the sound of things, could have been an upgrade glitch rather than more fraudulent activity. Paid off the whole bill anyway, seemed easier. And afterwards, waiting for the DWP person to come round and check IDs etc so mum's pension could be unfrozen. So paranoid, I checked her ID twice in case she was a fraudster.

Worked at home a bit longer, Dave making me fishfinger sandwiches for lunch before going into the office. Irritating email about losing desks as a new department is moving in.

Very tired and cold still lingering - I went to the session nevertheless and it was very jolly and loud and probably a good thing for me. Home by Uber as usual, Dave just about still up.

20 July 2026
Canary Wharf E14
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sounds like a frustrating day. Love your friend's facial expression!
July 21st, 2026  
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