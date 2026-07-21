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Bee on echinops by boxplayer
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Bee on echinops

A sweet little corner patch of wild flowers at the end of a road. Walking round the block in the evening sunshine to get exercise after a sick day. Nice and mild now though unfortunately Thames Water have just announced a hosepipe ban.

Woke up groggy with the cold still hanging about and even though I tried to sleep longer, felt be very rough and my eyes wouldn't focus on the screen. So called in sick and went back under the duvet.

Lolled about feeling sorry for myself only getting up to do me and mum lunch. Felt better as the day progressed so cleaned the fridge before walking round the block. Awaiting pizza for supper now.

Holy Batpants https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-07-21

21 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
55% complete

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