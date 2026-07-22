The end of the catnip

It had been fairly well battered the last time Kitty visited, but she's making sure this time.



Very busy non-working day - cold still hanging around but not as bad as yesterday. Last chance to get things done before a long weekend away.



Some financial admin first thing - chasing the other pension issue and the power of attorney on mum's new account. Bagel brunch after the shopping delivery before spending 20 mins reading in the warm garden. Ended up being very close all day.



Spent a long time doing final ironing and packing before heading out to get euros and top up shopping. Sister S arrived as I was preparing the halloumi peppers.



Relaxed supper with the peppers, chips and roast veg and a bottle of red wine plus fruit, cheese and chocolate.



22 July 2026

Walthamstow E17