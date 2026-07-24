Aperol evening

An aperitif before dinner. Catching up with photos from a long weekend away.
Woke up to last packing jobs and saying goodbye to sister S and my mum. We had a very seamless journey though it involved 5 trains.
Got the tube to St Pancras and met L and P and bought nibbles and crémant from M&S. Having had no breakfast, also got me and Dave tuna focaccia. E wasn't far behind and we eventually boarded and passed the time drinking and eating on the train.
At Paris, L and P left to cycle on their Bromptons and we got the RER meeting up at Gare de Bercy. A small station, we grabbed salads for lunch.
The train to Nevers was unfortunately very hot, and we empathised with the chow dog that was spread out in the aisle trying to keep cool.
At Nevers, we boarded a tiny train to St Pierre le Moutier where Anna picked us up. L and P cycled.
At the hotel, we checked into our room overlooking the garden on the 1st floor. A brief swim before aperitifs on the hotel terrace. Dinner of snails, fish and a cheese plate.
I couldn't find my room key so the staff gave me the skeleton key to check in the room but there was no sign of it. Turns out E had picked it up by mistake.
After dinner, we walked to a local bar where they were having a DIY karaoke evening. We had to join their association to come in so was just me, Dave and E who did. Had a beer and joined in the odd song that wasn't in French.
Walked back to chat on L and P's balcony until Catherine shouted up to us to go inside as we were being noisy.
Nibbles and crémant on the Eurostar https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-07-24
24 July 2026
Le Veurdre, France