No longer a wool shop, it now sells vintage bits and pieces - lots of Ricard souvenirs. Catching up with photos from a long weekend away.
Room was very hot and airless, so we didn't get great sleep. Breakfast was great though, sitting at an outside table with lots of buffet choice: fresh fruit including watermelon, eggs that you boiled to your requirements, croissants and pastries, baguettes with cheese etc.
Had a swim, still cold, before going to the small supermarket for picnic food. Returned to rest for half an hour before Anna drove us to the festival site. Bought weekend tickets for 20 euros.
Watched some of the stick dance workshop before finding a nice table to picnic on, quite a bit of cloud now so was cooler. Scoffed cheese, bread, crisps, fruit, tomatoes and wine.
Watched the rigadon workshops and stick dance competition and had a session with R, E, Anna and Chris W. Open air concert after with Blowzabella. Smoke from local fire incidents was visible in the air. Did get quite a few spots of rain also.
Evening carried on into the early hours with a bal in the covered barn. I didn't think I'd last, but it was all very good with Duo Vargoz, and Patrick Bouffard and friends. Danced some and chatted some.