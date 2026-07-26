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Selfie with sangria by boxplayer
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Selfie with sangria

A break during the musicians parade through the village streets. Catching up with photos from a long weekend away.

Very tired again after much less sleep than last night in the hot hotel room. Breakfast buffet outside again before a wander around the craft market by the church. Bought embroidered hand towels plus fruit jelly sweets as a present for mum.

Back to the hotel to pick up instruments and return to the church to join the musicians procession. This wound round the streets and stopped at various hostelries and homes for drinks and refreshments. We got two glasses of very nice sangria in one place.

Returned to the hotel for lunch. This was brought forward to 12.45, but I couldn't get Dave to answer his phone so had to wake him up and he was grumpy and we argued at the table lowering the mood.

Snails and goats cheese salad with chips for me but service was poor and slow not helped by people joining us: R and H, Dan and Cathy.

Anna drove us to the site, but I probably should have stayed at the hotel longer - a rather soporific afternoon of not great concert acts. I just kept falling asleep in my seat.

Had a few nibbles and wine later and we found a bench near the dance floor for the bal. Blowzabella were only on for an hour, the dance floor rammed, but excellent still.

Got takeaway chips before La Chavannée came on in their original formation and played all the old chestnuts which was delightful. Dave and I returned to the hotel after that, Anna kindly giving us a lift down.

Snails https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2026-07-26

26 July 2026
Le Veurdre, France
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
You all look pleased with yourselves
July 31st, 2026  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a happy shot!
July 31st, 2026  
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