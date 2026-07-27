Paris street corner art

By French artist Vinie. Done in 2017, she's showing signs of wear - she once had legs. Final catch-up photos from a long weekend away.
Another day of long travelling with a welcome short break in Paris between trains. Woke up far too early to pack and get down to pay the hotel bill and grab breakfast. E was already down. I fretted that our booked taxi wouldn't arrive but it did and took us back to tiny station St Pierre le Moutier.
Train to Moulins to change for Paris. Not as hot thankfully as the journey down. Crossed Paris to get to Gare du Nord where we said goodbye to E getting an earlier Eurostar. We stowed our luggage in the consigne and headed into the hot Paris streets.
Only had a few hours so we walked towards Canal St Martin for a leisurely stroll. Grabbed religieuses from a boulangerie and ate them in a park on the canal side. Full of people relaxing and picnicking as well as homeless types getting rest in the sunshine.
Wandered along the canal stopping in the odd quirky interesting shop and when we tired, we found a small local tabac bar and sat outside for a good half hour with beers.
Made our way back to Gare du Nord for a late lunch / early dinner at our favourite brasserie Terminus Nord. Oysters, more snails for Dave, and a delicious salmon tartare with chips.
Headed into the station to meet L and P who'd come up on a later train. All good with our Eurostar - the man who'd been booked opposite me went and found an empty seat once we'd departed leaving me free to stretch out my legs.
Home by 9.15 to flake out with a cup of tea with sister S.