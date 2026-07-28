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206 / 365
Produce
Beans and tomatoes from the garden. Hot again today, back up to 30. Worked from home and sister S went off to look at art. Sat in the garden once it had cooled with red wine. Will probably have a picky plate for supper, no energy to do much else.
28 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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365 2026
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Pixel 7a
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28th July 2026 6:25pm
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