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Beans and tomatoes from the garden. Hot again today, back up to 30. Worked from home and sister S went off to look at art. Sat in the garden once it had cooled with red wine. Will probably have a picky plate for supper, no energy to do much else.

28 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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