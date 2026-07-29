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Drying in the heat by boxplayer
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Drying in the heat

In the 30+ temperature, these won't take long to dry.

Busy non-working day again. Was up early, saying goodbye to sister S, to make a start with firming up our Spanish itinerary, printing off receipts, checking in to flights, and booking connecting buses.

Also took mum for a haircut and popped into the bank to chase up the power of attorney access. Picked up top-up shopping from Lidl including cherry Magnums.

Prepared for work tomorrow, finally unpacked and did more itinerary admin before we stopped for fruit and Magnums in the still hot garden. Dave sorting out an easy tuna rice supper later.

29 July 2026
Walthamstow E17
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Beverley ace
exciting planning your itinerary...
July 29th, 2026  
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