Drying in the heat

In the 30+ temperature, these won't take long to dry.



Busy non-working day again. Was up early, saying goodbye to sister S, to make a start with firming up our Spanish itinerary, printing off receipts, checking in to flights, and booking connecting buses.



Also took mum for a haircut and popped into the bank to chase up the power of attorney access. Picked up top-up shopping from Lidl including cherry Magnums.



Prepared for work tomorrow, finally unpacked and did more itinerary admin before we stopped for fruit and Magnums in the still hot garden. Dave sorting out an easy tuna rice supper later.



29 July 2026

Walthamstow E17