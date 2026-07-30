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210 / 365
Morning reflections
Went into the office, very tired all day and almost falling asleep at times - the continuing heat and the long weekend presumably. A busy day playing catch-up as usual and eating too many of the biscuits I'd brought in from France.
30 July 2026
Westminster SW1
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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365 2026
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30th July 2026 8:30am
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Issi Bannerman
ace
Super! I love a reflection.
July 31st, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Love the reflections
July 31st, 2026
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