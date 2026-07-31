Westminster Abbey after closing time

The tourists have gone leaving only a handful of us to wander the aisles.
Worked in the office again and another unexpectedly busy one with things to sort out. After, walked around the corner for the Westminster Abbey Association's summer party. I didn't intend to stay for the party part of it, but included was an hour in the abbey after closing time.
I never get round to visiting so this was great - so good without the crowds. And I found a bizarre sculpture of Death bursting out of a door to menace a couple of women (see extras).
Stopped in the cloisters for a quick prosecco before heading home. Unfortunately the chippie had closed for its summer break so Dave did a halloumi fry-up.
Finally my mum's new bank account has been linked to mine as power of attorney - no sign of her restarted pension payment though - another chase on Monday looks like.