Walthamstow Market

A new mural off the high street. It looks like the pigeon is admiring it.



The busy days continue. After a bagel brunch in the garden, did the shopping order, some money stuff, and made packing lists. Cycled to the high street for euros and to pick up bread, fruit and ice cream.



Once it had cooled, we sat in the garden with watermelon and ice cream and I carried on working through my to-do list - writing out our Spain itinerary and checking out places to visit.



Ordered fish and chips to be delivered which was unusual. A different chippie, the chip portions were enormous - a whole lot left for tomorrow.



1 August 2026

Walthamstow E17