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Walthamstow Market by boxplayer
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Walthamstow Market

A new mural off the high street. It looks like the pigeon is admiring it.

The busy days continue. After a bagel brunch in the garden, did the shopping order, some money stuff, and made packing lists. Cycled to the high street for euros and to pick up bread, fruit and ice cream.

Once it had cooled, we sat in the garden with watermelon and ice cream and I carried on working through my to-do list - writing out our Spain itinerary and checking out places to visit.

Ordered fish and chips to be delivered which was unusual. A different chippie, the chip portions were enormous - a whole lot left for tomorrow.

1 August 2026
Walthamstow E17
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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Jennifer ace
It's enormous! I like the vibrant colours though.
August 2nd, 2026  
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