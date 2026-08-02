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Pimm's o'clock by boxplayer
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Pimm's o'clock

As they say. A little relaxation time after another busy day. Can't remember the last time I had a day off at home where I didn't have a long to-do list.

Restless night especially for Dave as apparently I was snoring. So got up later than intended. Drove to mum's flat to check all ok and pick up any post. Back for veggie sausage, egg and leftover chips brunch.

Lots of ironing after and gathering everything for packing. Dave popped round to Suzanne's to check their olive tree and I prepared vegetables to roast for supper.

Eventually got into the garden for Pimm's and snacks, and backing up all my France photos. Supper of roast vegetables and salmon later.

2 August 2026
Walthamstow E17
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
58% complete

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