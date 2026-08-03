More Pimm's and weeny tomatoes

In the garden in the cooler evening after a day above 30 degrees. Weeny tomatoes from the garden.



Worked from home after I'd phoned the pension agencies again for an update - still waiting for them to unblock the accounts.



Very tired at work after another disturbed night of sleep. Lay awake for ages and having just dropped off, the foxes started up in the street outside. Finished early and ticked a few things off the to-do list before Pimm's in the garden with mum. Waiting impatiently for smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.



3 August 2026

Walthamstow E17