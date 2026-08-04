Butterfly bush

Two red admirals were hovering around the butterfly bush this morning. Another hot day, but amazingly we got a tiny amount of rain in the afternoon - enough to release the smell of petrichor.



Worked from home finishing off stuff to hand over. M's official offer of a new job finally came through after a long clearance wait. Unfortunately my boss and I made a mistake with her accrued leave which they're going to have to sort out while I'm off.



Finished packing after work, met C to give her keys, spoke to sister T about arrangements and eventually sat down to a soup supper.



4 August 2026

Walthamstow E17