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Butterfly bush by boxplayer
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Butterfly bush

Two red admirals were hovering around the butterfly bush this morning. Another hot day, but amazingly we got a tiny amount of rain in the afternoon - enough to release the smell of petrichor.

Worked from home finishing off stuff to hand over. M's official offer of a new job finally came through after a long clearance wait. Unfortunately my boss and I made a mistake with her accrued leave which they're going to have to sort out while I'm off.

Finished packing after work, met C to give her keys, spoke to sister T about arrangements and eventually sat down to a soup supper.

4 August 2026
Walthamstow E17
4th August 2026 4th Aug 26

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 17th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 15 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
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