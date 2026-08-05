The parched fields of England

From our Vueling flight from Gatwick to Bilbao. The fields are showing the effects of the heatwaves.
Busy morning doing last minute stuff and waiting for sister T and B to arrive. They made good time and arrived by 10 and we left at 11.
A long day of traveling but no problems or delays: tube to Victoria, train to Gatwick and a lot of waiting around as having left plenty of time, we whizzed through security. Had lunch in Nando's - cheekily - why is it always a cheeky Nando's?
No problems with flight either and we landed in a drizzly if still warm Bilbao airport - refreshing dampness. Collected luggage and headed out to get the hotel shuttle. Saw one sailing off so had to wait 15 mins for it to come back and we only just squeezed onto the small vehicle as a family wanted to use it too.
Relaxed in the hotel room, planning tomorrow and thinking about activity options, and eating the sandwiches we'd bought in Prêt. Have come down to the bar for a beer before what will be an early night.