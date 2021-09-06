Previous
Near by boxplayer
Photo 1473

Near

For September's Words of the Month.

Verbena growing in a plot by the roadside. A favourite flower. Near enough to see the tiny threads of web.

6 September 2021
Walthamstow E17
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

Photo Details

