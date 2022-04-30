Previous
Next
Photo 1498

Copper Family at St Clement's church, Hastings

A true national treasure - a traditional singing family from Rottingdean, who have been singing the same songs handed down for 8 generations. The guy second from left is the 8th generation.

Bluebells on the cliffs https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-01
Hastings giant https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-05-01

30 April 2022
Hastings, East Sussex
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise