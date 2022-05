Copper Family at St Clement's church, Hastings

A true national treasure - a traditional singing family from Rottingdean, who have been singing the same songs handed down for 8 generations. The guy second from left is the 8th generation.Bluebells on the cliffs https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-05-01 Hastings giant https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-05-01 30 April 2022Hastings, East Sussex