Previous
Next
Sowing time by boxplayer
Photo 1506

Sowing time

30 Days Wild 2022 Day 4

Today's theme was hedgehogs but we've never seen any evidence of any here. So having a few seed packs handy, went back to the wild flower theme and scattered the seed balls - a bird mix, a bee mix and a herb mix.

Shadowplay https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-04

4 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise