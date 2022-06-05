Emem, Male age 6

Periodically there are trails in London and other cities highlighting the plights of endangered species - elephants and so forth. Walking along the riverside near Tower Bridge, we saw several sculptures of chimpanzees. Apparently these are by Gillie and Marc and part of an initiative called Chimps are Family - raising awareness as well as funds for WWF UK.
Not sure how much money goes to the charity and how much to the artists nor how many people actually donate as opposed to wandering around and taking selfies with the sculptures. But today is World Environment Day and the fact is chimpanzees are endangered as well as their great ape cousins gorillas and especially orang utans. What a pretty pass this world has come to with our 'help'.