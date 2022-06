Ocean saver

30 Days Wild 2022 Day 8Today is World Oceans Day. One of the biggest problems facing seas and marine wildlife is the amount of plastic that ends up there. So in the spirit of wild, I cycled to Crate to check out Greener Habits, the zero waste shop I've seen there. A really excellent initiative - you can bring your own containers and fill them up with pastas, grains, spices and all sorts. The owner also stocks a wide range of other things - oils and vinegars, cleaning products, toiletries, candles, chocolate. Will be returning.Another view of the foxgloves https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-08 Thank you beers https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-06-08 8 June 2022Walthamstow E17