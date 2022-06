30 Days Wild 2022 Day 20Today's calendar tip was go on a bug hunt. Had a look around the garden but seemed a little sparse - the froghoppers mostly seem to have hopped, the bees wouldn't stay still and would keep hiding in the foxgloves, and the spiders were all still too small to get with my phone camera. Even the hoverflies normally all over the fleabane seemed to have hovered off.Eventually managed to catch a ladybird with mini fly friend on my brave cycle away from the indoors.On the Lea https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-20 Peace https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-06-20 20 June 2022Walthamstow E17