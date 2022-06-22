Previous
Lichen and ivy by boxplayer
Lichen and ivy

30 Days Wild 2022 Day 22

Lichen and ivy on one of the stone columns at Halsway Manor while enjoying the sunshine at lunchtime.

Last ones at the session https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-22

22 June 2022
Crowcombe, Somerset
