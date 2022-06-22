Sign up
Photo 1524
Lichen and ivy
30 Days Wild 2022 Day 22
Lichen and ivy on one of the stone columns at Halsway Manor while enjoying the sunshine at lunchtime.
Last ones at the session
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-22
22 June 2022
Crowcombe, Somerset
22nd June 2022
22nd Jun 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6758
photos
136
followers
151
following
Views
6
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
22nd June 2022 1:38pm
Tags
stone
,
column
,
ivy
,
lichen
,
halsway manor
,
30dayswild2022
