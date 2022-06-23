Previous
Poppy seed heads by boxplayer
Poppy seed heads

30 Days Wild 2022 Day 23

Halsway Manor has a beautiful small patch of wild flowers which are all in bloom at the moment and full of insect life: big daisies, cornflowers, marigolds. A lot of the poppies though have had their day.

23 June 2022
Crowcombe, Somerset
Boxplayer

