Fairytale of New York

Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden sing the Kirsty MacColl and Pogues classic with help from Brass Band London, Lady Nade, Ewan Wardrop dancing and the Stroud Wassailers in beast costumes.

16 July 2022
Islington N1
17th July 2022

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
