Photo 1536
Fairytale of New York
Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden sing the Kirsty MacColl and Pogues classic with help from Brass Band London, Lady Nade, Ewan Wardrop dancing and the Stroud Wassailers in beast costumes.
Christmas in July
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-07-16
Cordial
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-07-16
16 July 2022
Islington N1
17th July 2022
17th Jul 22
0
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6811
photos
140
followers
153
following
420% complete
Tags
christmas
,
music
,
concert
,
singing
,
folk
,
folk music
,
singers
,
brass band
,
jon boden
,
eliza carthy
,
wassail
,
union chapel
