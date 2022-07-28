London 2012 - Cauldron

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
On our grand Olympic day out, we were lucky enough to find that our seats were just by the Olympic flame.
Designed by Thomas Heatherwick, it was made up of 204 individual copper petals on stems to represent the participating nations. During the opening ceremony, each petal was brought in alongside one of the teams and assembled separately flat on the ground before being lit and the whole lot rising up to form this gorgeous cauldron.
Interestingly something I didn't know, but a year later the London Olympics committee were subject to a claim that the idea was copied from a previous pitch in 2007 by an American design firm.