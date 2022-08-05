Sign up
Photo 1548
London 2012 - Olympic fever
London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
Local house really got into the Olympic spirit.
My diary for this day noted:
Everyone's got it now (olympic fever that is). Tickets are like gold dust, and more gold medals today with Andy Murray beating Federer (that must have felt good) and for Ben Ainslie in the sailing.
Candle
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022
Photo originally taken 5 August 2012
Walthamstow E17
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
flag
flags
house
olympic games
london 2012
olympic fever
olympic games 2012
Pat Knowles
ace
Love this one….they are really going for it…it was Olympic fever all over!
August 6th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
@happypat
I just love remembering the spirit of the time and how it took on a life of its own as the games continued.
August 6th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Love this photo
August 6th, 2022
