London 2012 - Olympic fever

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.Local house really got into the Olympic spirit.My diary for this day noted:Everyone's got it now (olympic fever that is). Tickets are like gold dust, and more gold medals today with Andy Murray beating Federer (that must have felt good) and for Ben Ainslie in the sailing.Candle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022 Photo originally taken 5 August 2012Walthamstow E17