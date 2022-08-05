Previous
London 2012 - Olympic fever by boxplayer
Photo 1548

London 2012 - Olympic fever

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.

Local house really got into the Olympic spirit.

My diary for this day noted:

Everyone's got it now (olympic fever that is). Tickets are like gold dust, and more gold medals today with Andy Murray beating Federer (that must have felt good) and for Ben Ainslie in the sailing.

Photo originally taken 5 August 2012
Walthamstow E17
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Pat Knowles
Love this one….they are really going for it…it was Olympic fever all over!
August 6th, 2022  
Boxplayer
@happypat I just love remembering the spirit of the time and how it took on a life of its own as the games continued.
August 6th, 2022  
gloria jones
Love this photo
August 6th, 2022  
