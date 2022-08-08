London 2012 - 5000 metres

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
Our wonderful glorious Olympic grand day out and we watched from block 125 in the Olympic stadium as (now Sir) Mo Farah qualifed for the 5000m final, coming in third behind Kenya and Ethiopia. A 'Mexican cheer' would roll round the stadium in time with the runners.
I noted how all went smoothly: security took a moment to go through, no queuing, plenty of loos, taps for drinking water, although the food and drink was relatively poor value especially as, throughout the day, they'd sell out of stuff, especially vegetarian.
Our seats weren't far from the beacon and though we didn't get a great view of the field activities apart from the hammer (well we were in the cheap seats at £95 each!), we saw the various track events quite well including Mo Farah's run, plus heats for the women's 800m (featuring one of Saudi Arabia's first 2 women team members - she came a very far-behind last, but was given a large ovation for her achievement).
The rest of my diary notes for the day:
After the morning's excitement, we spend the afternoon and evening in the park - enjoying the waterside walks and all the wildflower meadows planted with flowers I'd never seen before in my life - beautiful. Had a nap on a grassy slope listening to the cheers from the water polo arena, watched the action on the big screens, including Usain Bolt's 200m semifinal win and took far too many pictures. Weather gorgeously sunny as the afternoon wore on and we were rewarded with a pretty sunset over the Riverbank Arena as we watched Argentina beat the Team GB hockey women (on the big screen, not in the arena unfortunately!).
No medals today, which felt very odd. You can get used to all this winning stuff.
Photo originally taken 8 August 2012
Olympic stadium, Stratford E20