Photo 1553
London 2012 - The flowers
As part of the creation of the Olympic park, wild flowers were planted everywhere - meadows and banks of rudbeckia, verbena, coreopsis and more. It was a gorgeous sight.
Dead duck
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-10
Photo originally taken 8 August 2012
Olympic Park, Stratford E20
10th August 2022
10th Aug 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
6862
photos
137
followers
152
following
Tags
flowers
,
park
,
olympic games
,
verbena
,
wild flowers
,
olympic park
,
london 2012
,
london olympics 2012
,
arcelormital orbit
