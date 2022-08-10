Previous
London 2012 - The flowers by boxplayer
Photo 1553

London 2012 - The flowers

As part of the creation of the Olympic park, wild flowers were planted everywhere - meadows and banks of rudbeckia, verbena, coreopsis and more. It was a gorgeous sight.

Dead duck https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-10

Photo originally taken 8 August 2012
Olympic Park, Stratford E20
