London 2012 - Usain and bikes by boxplayer
Photo 1558

London 2012 - Usain and bikes

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.

A great mural of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt by Jimmy Cochran near Brick Lane in 2012. Taken during an East London jaunt with 365ers at the time: Andy C, Rich T and Becky, Nigel, Alison T, Juliette P, and Martha.

A fab day including bagels at the classic 24 hr Beigel Bake in Brick Lane, street art hunting, Columbia Market, oysters at the English Restaurant near Liverpool Street, two pubs, and a bit of Wenlock and Mandeville spotting.

Photo originally taken 19 August 2012
Sclater St, Shoreditch E1
19th August 2022 19th Aug 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
426% complete

Pam ace
This is such a great street shot.
August 19th, 2022  
