London 2012 - Usain and bikes

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.A great mural of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt by Jimmy Cochran near Brick Lane in 2012. Taken during an East London jaunt with 365ers at the time: Andy C, Rich T and Becky, Nigel, Alison T, Juliette P, and Martha.A fab day including bagels at the classic 24 hr Beigel Bake in Brick Lane, street art hunting, Columbia Market, oysters at the English Restaurant near Liverpool Street, two pubs, and a bit of Wenlock and Mandeville spotting.Breakfast and plant https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-08-19 Photo originally taken 19 August 2012Sclater St, Shoreditch E1