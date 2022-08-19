London 2012 - Usain and bikes

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.
A great mural of Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt by Jimmy Cochran near Brick Lane in 2012. Taken during an East London jaunt with 365ers at the time: Andy C, Rich T and Becky, Nigel, Alison T, Juliette P, and Martha.
A fab day including bagels at the classic 24 hr Beigel Bake in Brick Lane, street art hunting, Columbia Market, oysters at the English Restaurant near Liverpool Street, two pubs, and a bit of Wenlock and Mandeville spotting.