London 2012 - Marathon

London Olympics 2012 10 years on - revisiting photos from the time.



Shelly Wood powered her way to a silver in the women's marathon. I'd loved the sound of the wheelchairs on the tarmac. We'd spent the morning watching the men's (including David Weir) and women's race before having a bite at the Gourmet Burger Kitchen.



My diary notes again elaborated on how bereft we all were:



"Our revels now are ended. That Tempest quote cropping up here there and everywhere. But so they are. Our lovely local London games are gone, done and dusted. How could they be gone so soon?"



9 September 2012

City of London EC2