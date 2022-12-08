Sign up
Photo 1569
Peak traffic cone London
A perfect iconic London shot with added cones.
It was at this point having rushed into the road (safely coned off) that I lost my Christmas party group.
South Bank illuminations
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-12-08
Dessert time
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-12-08
8 December 2022
Westminster SW1
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
0
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7067
photos
143
followers
151
following
1562
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
339
1866
340
1568
341
1867
1569
342
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
8th December 2022 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
cone
,
bus
,
clock
,
london
,
cones
,
big ben
,
traffic cone
,
clocktower
,
traffic cones
,
westminster bridge
