Photo 1593
Shedland through the window
Flash of Red February: Landscapes
February Words of the Month: Through the window
I regularly take this view of the shedland landscape from our back window. Here it is in monochrome.
Not a pretty sight
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-02-24
24 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
2
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7207
photos
160
followers
173
following
436% complete
View this month »
1586
1587
1588
1589
1590
1591
1592
1593
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
24th February 2023 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
view
,
landscape
,
garden
,
shed
,
gardens
,
through the window
,
sheds
,
back garden
,
back gardens
,
for2023
,
feb23words
,
shedland
Pat Knowles
ace
That is a very busy garden!
February 24th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. I am thinking of the song Little boxes…..
February 24th, 2023
