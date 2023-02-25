Sign up
Photo 1594
Sound of the suburbs
Flash of Red February: Landscapes
February Words of the Month: Suburbia
https://youtu.be/NsHGnw1txLY
Not sure if Walthamstow counts as suburbia. It's certainly outer London but has always felt too edgy and gritty to be truly suburban.
25 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
black and white
street
house
landscape
houses
suburbs
suburbia
terrace
for2023
feb23words
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture, composition
February 25th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great street view.
February 25th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely street shot. Nice looking houses.
February 25th, 2023
