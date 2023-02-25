Previous
Sound of the suburbs by boxplayer
Sound of the suburbs

Flash of Red February: Landscapes
February Words of the Month: Suburbia

https://youtu.be/NsHGnw1txLY

Not sure if Walthamstow counts as suburbia. It's certainly outer London but has always felt too edgy and gritty to be truly suburban.

25 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
gloria jones ace
Nice capture, composition
February 25th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great street view.
February 25th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely street shot. Nice looking houses.
February 25th, 2023  
