Photo 1596
Bird feeder suckers
Flash of Red February: Circles
February Words of the Month: Round
They're round, what more do you want. Our cleaned up feeders ready for some food for the birdies.
Sharky says
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-02-27
27 February 2023
Walthamstow E17
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7213
photos
160
followers
173
following
Tags
black and white
,
garden
,
round
,
feeder
,
circle
,
circles
,
bird feeder
,
for2023
,
feb23words
