Rainbow Challenge 2023 - Food: BlueWell what else? Although blueberries are indigo really...Thought I'd do something darn clever with my berries like a spiral or something but it was so perishing outside I just bundled them together in a rough circle.Thanks for all the lovely comments and faves on this week's colours. I didn't actually plan anything other than taking food pics on an appropriate background, but it just escalated!Mrs Danvers shows the second Mrs de Winter the west wing https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-10 10 March 2023Walthamstow E17