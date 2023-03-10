Sign up
Photo 1607
Blueberries
Rainbow Challenge 2023 - Food: Blue
Well what else? Although blueberries are indigo really...
Thought I'd do something darn clever with my berries like a spiral or something but it was so perishing outside I just bundled them together in a rough circle.
Thanks for all the lovely comments and faves on this week's colours. I didn't actually plan anything other than taking food pics on an appropriate background, but it just escalated!
Mrs Danvers shows the second Mrs de Winter the west wing
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-10
10 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7238
photos
161
followers
175
following
440% complete
15
5
2
Yearly themes
M2101K6G
10th March 2023 11:02am
Tags
blue
,
round
,
plate
,
circle
,
blueberry
,
blueberries
,
rainbow2023
Karen
ace
Such a lovely presentation! Surface, plate, berries - just everything works really well. The photograph has a wonderful Mediterranean flair about it. I think it's charming. All your plates are beautiful!
March 11th, 2023
Catriona Baker
Like all the textures and composition and how you got your swirls in with the pattern on the plate 😜
March 11th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
@cocokinetic
thanks so much 😊 although I'm already wondering if I've got pink and purple plates for this weekend 🤔
March 11th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Great addition to the calendar
March 11th, 2023
Karen
ace
@boxplayer
Those are normally my problem colours as well. I’m not a fan of pinks and purples. I normally try and wing something together digitally if I can’t find anything to photograph. I’m sure you’ll come up with some pinky and purply plates somehow, though - I’m looking forward to it 😊
March 11th, 2023
