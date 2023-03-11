Previous
Cabbage cross-section by boxplayer
Photo 1608

Cabbage cross-section

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - Food: Purple

Officially called a red cabbage, it looks fairly purple to me.

11 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
440% complete

View this month »

gloria jones ace
Love the colors and patterns
March 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
What great intricate patterns.
March 11th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Very cool shot
March 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
The pattern on the plate compliments the cabbage nicely.
March 11th, 2023  
Beverley ace
This really works - Perfect presentation Ooo love it
March 11th, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Perfection of layers of things besides the gorgeous purple.
March 11th, 2023  
Helen Jane ace
Purple, until you put it in water and it gives out blue die. The red never seems to show up! Well I love the way you have presented it here with that rather special purple decorated plate.
March 11th, 2023  
