Photo 1608
Cabbage cross-section
Rainbow Challenge 2023 - Food: Purple
Officially called a red cabbage, it looks fairly purple to me.
11 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
7
6
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7239
photos
161
followers
175
following
1601
1602
1603
1604
1605
1606
1607
1608
1908
67
1605
68
1606
69
1607
1608
Views
13
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
11th March 2023 9:58am
Tags
purple
,
salad
,
vegetable
,
plate
,
cabbage
,
rainbow2023
gloria jones
ace
Love the colors and patterns
March 11th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
What great intricate patterns.
March 11th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Very cool shot
March 11th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
The pattern on the plate compliments the cabbage nicely.
March 11th, 2023
Beverley
ace
This really works - Perfect presentation Ooo love it
March 11th, 2023
Cathy Donohoue
ace
Perfection of layers of things besides the gorgeous purple.
March 11th, 2023
Helen Jane
ace
Purple, until you put it in water and it gives out blue die. The red never seems to show up! Well I love the way you have presented it here with that rather special purple decorated plate.
March 11th, 2023
