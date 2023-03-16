Previous
All the greens by boxplayer
All the greens

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - A bibliophile's world: Green

1. Much More Veg - another fave chef Mr Fearnley-Whittingstall. Have used, extensively.
2. The Curious Bartender's Gin Palace - my favourite tipple. Haven't read.
3. The Mirror and the Light - the late Hilary Mantel's last in the Wolf Hall series. Haven't read, mainly because I want to reread the last two.
4. 501 Must-Read Books. I am actually working my way through this as I like the way it's arranged.
5. Walks in the Country near London. Have used.
6. Earthsea - one of my fave books, young adult fantasy. Have read, several times.
7. Insectinside - close-up photography of mini-beasts taken in a south London park. Have browsed.
8. Suomi-Englanti-Suomi Sanakirja - Finnish-English dictionary. Not used since I stopped doing proper Finnish classes.
9. Vintage Iittala candle holder and 'bomb' candle.

16 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
Kitty Hawke ace
The Mirror and the Light is a fab book....and follows on perfectly from the last two.....
March 16th, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
@cutekitty 🙂
March 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shades of green.
March 16th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Nice selection. This is the way I like to consume my greens.
March 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
Another great selection of books. You have got a lovely colourful rainbow on your bookshelves.
March 16th, 2023  
