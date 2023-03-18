Previous
Next
Purple patch by boxplayer
Photo 1615

Purple patch

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - A bibliophile's world: Purple

1. Glengarrif Wild Dry Irish Gin - small batch gin from West Cork bought when we were out there last September. Have drunk.
2. Gardening with Colour. Haven't read.
3. Soup for all Occasions - excellent series of recipes from the Covent Garden Soup Company. Have used.
4. Hedgerow Cookbook - bought at a WI meeting where the authors were giving a talk. Haven't used.
5. The Flower Expert - one of several Hessayon books Dave has on his shelf.
6. Pilates Body in Motion. Haven't used, but should do.
7. Walking Paris. Have used.
8. BBC Proms Guide to Great Orchestral Works. Have dipped into.
9. London in the 20th Century. Have read.

Pigeon in the puddle https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-18
Soggy stellata https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-18

18 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
442% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise