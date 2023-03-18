Purple patch

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - A bibliophile's world: Purple
1. Glengarrif Wild Dry Irish Gin - small batch gin from West Cork bought when we were out there last September. Have drunk.
2. Gardening with Colour. Haven't read.
3. Soup for all Occasions - excellent series of recipes from the Covent Garden Soup Company. Have used.
4. Hedgerow Cookbook - bought at a WI meeting where the authors were giving a talk. Haven't used.
5. The Flower Expert - one of several Hessayon books Dave has on his shelf.
6. Pilates Body in Motion. Haven't used, but should do.
7. Walking Paris. Have used.
8. BBC Proms Guide to Great Orchestral Works. Have dipped into.
9. London in the 20th Century. Have read.