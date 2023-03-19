In the pink

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - A bibliophile's world: Pink
What a lovely week this has been unearthing all the books I have and haven't read - lovely to see some old friends, but definitely time for a clear-out. Thanks for all the enthusiastic, positive comments and faves. Let's see what's in store next week.
1. Seed mix bought from last year's Tower of London Superbloom event - they had colour-coded packs in purple, pink and orange/yellow I think. Time to sow.
2. Sherlock Holmes. Dave is the Sherlock Holmes fan.
3. Rose Elliot's Complete Vegan - the original vegetarian cook. Haven't used.
4. The Greenhouse Expert. Haven't used, but Dave's the gardener.
5. Moomins Cookbook - keeping the Finnish theme going. Haven't used but have dipped into as it's a very pleasing book.
6. Yoga for Real Life. Dave's - I'm more of a Pilates fan.
7. John Clare and the Folk Tradition - finally got something in relating to my music interests, John Clare being not only famous as a poet but as a folk fiddler. Have flicked through.
8. Wonderfoods. Dave's little book.
9. Ordnance Survey Landranger 1:50000 maps - we don't have so many of these as they're not as good for walking as the orange ones. These probably come from Dave's mum who lived in Norfolk before she passed on.