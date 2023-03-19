Previous
In the pink by boxplayer
Photo 1616

In the pink

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - A bibliophile's world: Pink

What a lovely week this has been unearthing all the books I have and haven't read - lovely to see some old friends, but definitely time for a clear-out. Thanks for all the enthusiastic, positive comments and faves. Let's see what's in store next week.

1. Seed mix bought from last year's Tower of London Superbloom event - they had colour-coded packs in purple, pink and orange/yellow I think. Time to sow.
2. Sherlock Holmes. Dave is the Sherlock Holmes fan.
3. Rose Elliot's Complete Vegan - the original vegetarian cook. Haven't used.
4. The Greenhouse Expert. Haven't used, but Dave's the gardener.
5. Moomins Cookbook - keeping the Finnish theme going. Haven't used but have dipped into as it's a very pleasing book.
6. Yoga for Real Life. Dave's - I'm more of a Pilates fan.
7. John Clare and the Folk Tradition - finally got something in relating to my music interests, John Clare being not only famous as a poet but as a folk fiddler. Have flicked through.
8. Wonderfoods. Dave's little book.
9. Ordnance Survey Landranger 1:50000 maps - we don't have so many of these as they're not as good for walking as the orange ones. These probably come from Dave's mum who lived in Norfolk before she passed on.

19 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
19 March 2023

