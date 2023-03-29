Previous
Sculptural yellow by boxplayer
Photo 1626

Sculptural yellow

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - On the street: Yellow

The familiar yellow lines of the road.

Dessert time https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-29

29 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
445% complete

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A terrific abstract. Well spotted!
March 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Don’t think I have ever seen a yellow line so up close! 😂
March 29th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
This is great!
March 29th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Very creative thinking…. Brilliant 🤩
March 29th, 2023  
haskar ace
Love it.
March 29th, 2023  
