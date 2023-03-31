Previous
Shiny blue by boxplayer
Shiny blue

Rainbow Challenge 2023 - On the street: Blue

Scuttled out of the house briefly during a pause in the heavy rain showers to find something blue.

And that's the end of rainbow month.

Blue reflected https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-03-31

31 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Phil Howcroft ace
love all the negative space , and the water too
March 31st, 2023  
