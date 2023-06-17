Previous
Red valerian by boxplayer
Red valerian

30 Days Wild 2023 Day 17

A very wild day, a lot of it spent outside. Red valerian was growing on our path around the headland towards Weston-super-Mare.

Middle Hope cove https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-06-17
Dinner table https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-06-17

17 June 2023
Near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset
