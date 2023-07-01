Previous
30 Days Wild 2023
30 Days Wild 2023

Looks colourful enough but somehow I didn't engage as much with this as last year. Busy, preoccupied, anxious...all sorts of things going on.

1 July 2023
1st July 2023

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Casablanca ace
Nicely done. I dipped in and out of the month too - lots of stress and things going on here too, so I truly sympathise. Hope this next month is better for you.
July 1st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
gorgeous result
July 1st, 2023  
