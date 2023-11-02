Previous
Shoe by boxplayer
Photo 1669

Shoe

November words 2

Just one it said in the list so here is one. What I often change into at work out of my smelly, wet walking-to-work shoes.

Foul https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-02
Getting a lift home https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-11-02

2 November 2023
Westminster SW1
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
457% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise