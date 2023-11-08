Previous
Landscape by boxplayer
Landscape

November words 8

A miserable day and I didn't leave the house - mizzly, cold and dank. I did step outside the front door to take an abstract nano-landscape of the moss gathering on the pavement.

The Lathe of Heaven https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-08

8 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
8th November 2023

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project.
458% complete

Fisher Family
A beautiful landscape in miniature!

Ian
November 8th, 2023  
