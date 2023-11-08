Sign up
Photo 1675
Landscape
November words 8
A miserable day and I didn't leave the house - mizzly, cold and dank. I did step outside the front door to take an abstract nano-landscape of the moss gathering on the pavement.
The Lathe of Heaven
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-08
8 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
8th November 2023
8th Nov 23
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
green
,
landscape
,
abstract
,
moss
,
mossy
,
nov23words
Fisher Family
A beautiful landscape in miniature!
Ian
November 8th, 2023
Ian