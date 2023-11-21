Sign up
Previous
Photo 1688
Dishes
Whose turn is it? Mine, as Dave made the fishfinger sandwiches. And the sink needs a scrub.
Through the wire
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-11-21
21 November 2023
Walthamstow E17
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
4
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7721
photos
167
followers
188
following
462% complete
View this month »
1688
Photo Details
Comments
Album
Yearly themes
Taken
21st November 2023 8:50pm
Tags
water
bubbles
cup
sink
dishes
suds
washing up
nov23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Who’s job is it to scrub the sink?
November 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Not mine lol!
November 21st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Not mine either!
November 21st, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
I'm usually on bathroom and kitchen cleaning duty every morning , our sinks glow (well to my eye they do !!!)
November 21st, 2023
