Photo 1709
Tree
December festive words 12
Squirrel in the tree - got all the baubles and hanging ornaments up on the tree yesterday evening.
Puddle morning
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-12
12 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
2
1
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
12th December 2023 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
squirrel
,
ornament
,
decoration
,
christmas tree
,
christmas decoration
,
dec23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Very cute decoration.
December 12th, 2023
Babs
ace
This one is gorgeous.
December 12th, 2023
