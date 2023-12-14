Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1711
Smiles
December festive words 14
C and J beam in their matching festive outfits at our Christmas lunch.
Hilfiger
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2023/2023-12-14
Christmas hats
https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-12-14
14 December 2023
Covent Garden WC2
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7778
photos
165
followers
189
following
468% complete
View this month »
1704
1705
1706
1707
1708
1709
1710
1711
Latest from all albums
1708
346
1709
1710
347
1711
2065
348
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Yearly themes
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
14th December 2023 4:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
christmas
,
sparkly
,
smiles
,
festive
,
sequins
,
glittery
,
christmas hats
,
dec23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Great smiles and glittery tops.
December 15th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Lovely, happy smiles
December 15th, 2023
Brian
ace
Joyous
December 15th, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Just the right amount of sparkle in my opinion!
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close